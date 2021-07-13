Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. 173,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,772. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

