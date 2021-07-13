Quantis Network Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $12,937.21 and $137.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

