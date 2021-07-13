QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QuantumScape worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last ninety days.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 112,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of -62.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QS. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.