Qubitica Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00220484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00813501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

