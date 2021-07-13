QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) CEO Sells $1,386,410.04 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NYSE:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 75,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,386,410.04.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,805 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $748,309.50.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,352 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $587,835.84.

QNST opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.