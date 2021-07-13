Rage Fan One Day Volume Reaches $79,071.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $379,180.04 and $79,071.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,363,216 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

