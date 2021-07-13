RAI Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.66 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

