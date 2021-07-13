Rain Therapeutics (NYSE:RAIN) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RAIN)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 2,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Specifically, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 208,465 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,458,434.35. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 587,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $9,080,920.94.

About Rain Therapeutics (NYSE:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.