Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0119 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $11,461.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00155801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,576.55 or 0.99907557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.74 or 0.00953926 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.