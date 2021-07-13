Ralph Struzziero Sells 2,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00.

KFRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,186. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

