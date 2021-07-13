Ralph Struzziero Sells 2,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00.
KFRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,186. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $64.38.
Kforce Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.