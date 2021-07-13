RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $59.22 million and $5.67 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,992,891 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

