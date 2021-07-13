Raphael Goszcz Crawford Sells 6,296 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $1,005,660.08.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 1,889,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

