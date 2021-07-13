RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

NYSE RAPT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 252,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,489. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

