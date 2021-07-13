Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Down 0.2%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.