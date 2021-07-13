Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,159.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $4,159.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00155400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.39 or 0.99979762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.11 or 0.00953308 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

