Raydium Trading Down 15.3% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00009548 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $171.19 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,428,942 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.