Raymond James Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$46.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.33.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$152.79. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$15.99 and a 1-year high of C$43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

