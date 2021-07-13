Raymond James Initiates Coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 296,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 214.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,268 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

