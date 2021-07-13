Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $72,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

