Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 14,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,472. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

