Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 8,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NYSE:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.
RDI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 14,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,472. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64.
Reading International Company Profile
