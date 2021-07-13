Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.24 Jul 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jul 21 dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 196.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. 2,688,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,686. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.