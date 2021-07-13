REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 3,120.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS:RNWEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837. REC Silicon ASA has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

