Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE: AX.UN):

6/28/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

6/22/2021 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.97. The company had a trading volume of 405,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$7.32 and a 12-month high of C$11.99.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

