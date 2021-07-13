Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bodycote (BYPLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bodycote (OTCMKTS: BYPLF):

7/12/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. "

7/9/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/20/2021 – Bodycote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BYPLF stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

