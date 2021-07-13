Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS) in the last few weeks:

7/5/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

LXS stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €57.94 ($68.16). 228,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €60.84. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.