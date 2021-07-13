Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wincanton (WIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wincanton (LON: WIN):

7/7/2021 – Wincanton had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/7/2021 – Wincanton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Wincanton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Wincanton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Wincanton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Wincanton had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/20/2021 – Wincanton had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 432 ($5.64). The company had a trading volume of 137,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. Wincanton plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a market cap of £537.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

