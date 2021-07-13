Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GMS (GMS)

GMS (NYSE: GMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/25/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/24/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

6/24/2021 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/2/2021 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

5/18/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GMS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 4,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,038. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 174,489 shares of company stock worth $7,761,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

