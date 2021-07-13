Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.