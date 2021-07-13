Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $123,180.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Redfin stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,441.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

