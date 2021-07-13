Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Sells $4,540,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00.
NYSE RDFN traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 1,072,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44.
Redfin Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.