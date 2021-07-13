Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Sells $4,540,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00.

NYSE RDFN traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 1,072,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

