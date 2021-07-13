Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

RDFN stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. 1,072,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.