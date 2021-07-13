RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $334,752.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $65.04 million and $334,752.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00318071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00131752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00176106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

