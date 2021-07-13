Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Reaches $179.74 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $179.74 million and $11.67 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00090164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

