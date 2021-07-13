Refinable (FINE) One Day Volume Tops $433,608.00

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $433,608.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00152927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.96 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00935723 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

