Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

NYSE:REG opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,436 over the last ninety days.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

