Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Insider Sells $16,632.00 in Stock

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) insider Jim Brian Lain sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $16,632.00.

NYSE:RGS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

