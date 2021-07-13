Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) Insider Ian Roe Purchases 6,666,667 Shares

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) insider Ian Roe acquired 6,666,667 shares of Registry Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

About Registry Direct

Registry Direct Limited provides share and security registry software and services to listed and unlisted companies, and trusts in Australia. The company provides cloud-based platform for business administrators and their advisers. Registry Direct Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Registry Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Registry Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.