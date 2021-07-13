Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Update

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 503.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYMDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 24,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21. Relay Medical has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

