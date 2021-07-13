Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 34,100 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.78% of Limbach worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 179.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

