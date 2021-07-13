Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 42,329 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 127.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Nelnet worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,334.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,012,050. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNI opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.