Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 45,400 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Nexa Resources worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

NEXA stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

