Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 354,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

