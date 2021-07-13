Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

