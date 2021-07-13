Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.68% of LightInTheBox worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LITB stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.