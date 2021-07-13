Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.26.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

