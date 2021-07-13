Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.90% of Nicholas Financial worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NICK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Nicholas Financial news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at $924,790.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,475 shares of company stock worth $998,062. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

