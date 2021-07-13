Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SITE Centers worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SITE Centers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

