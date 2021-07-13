Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Aluminum Co. of China worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.