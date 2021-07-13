Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of MSG Networks worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MSGN opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

