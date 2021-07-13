Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.90% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million and a PE ratio of -41.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

